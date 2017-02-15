Oil exporter Saudi starts hunt for so...

Oil exporter Saudi starts hunt for solar, wind firms

16 hrs ago

The world's biggest oil exporter on Monday took the first step towards a goal of generating 9.5 GW of energy through solar and other renewable means. Saudi Minister of Energy, Industrial and Mineral Resources, Khaled al-Falih, said the kingdom will begin its plan to wean itself off oil.

