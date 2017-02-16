OaO1O Usu O Usuoeu O U O U...O O Uoeu 'O2UOEU O U O3O1USO Uoeo '...

Zain Saudi Arabia and Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, have signed a five-year managed services agreement that will enable the Saudi operator to enhance its customer experience through world-class voice and data services across the Kingdom. Huawei will provide end-to-end Technology operation management through the multi-vendor managed services agreement that will see continued improvements to service quality and a better customer experience for Zain Saudi Arabia.

