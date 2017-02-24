Nabors Industries Ended 2016 on a Tou...

Nabors Industries Ended 2016 on a Tough Note, but Things Are Looking Up in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

After starting to see some small signs of a recovery last quarter, the fourth-quarter results seem to be another step backwards. However, they painted a picture that was a little more grim than the actual operations of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC