Mobily signs a USD2.1bn loan with six banks

Saudi Arabian telecoms provider Etihad Etisalat has signed a SAR7.9 billion Murabaha facility agreement with the National Commercial Bank , Rayed Bank and Al-Rajhi Bank. The unsecured seven-year loan has a two-year grace period and will be repaid in five years.

Chicago, IL

