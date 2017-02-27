Malaysia says Saudi Aramco will inves...

Malaysia says Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion in oil hub

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Monday that oil major Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion in a mammoth oil processing hub in Malaysia, making it the single largest investor in the Southeast Asian country. The announcement came on the second day of a visit by Saudi King Salman, who is on a multi-nation tour to boost economic ties with Asia.

Chicago, IL

