Malaysia, Saudi Arabia Cement Coopera...

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia Cement Cooperation In ICT - Salleh

15 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

In tandem with rapid global development in communications and information technology, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to further enhance cooperation in the field, particularly those involving news exchanges. Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the cooperation between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia would be strengthened with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the news agencies of both countries, Malaysian National News Agency and Saudi Press Agency , Monday.

