Lebanese president in Egypt, defends Hezbollah's arms

Newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun arrived in Egypt on Monday, a day after he defended Hezbollah's refusal to give up its arms in media comments that underlined his unabated support for the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group. Aoun's visit to Egypt is the first for the former army commander in 55 years.

