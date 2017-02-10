Leaks show Egypt consulted Israel over transfer of Red Sea islands
The Red Sea islands of Tiran, in the foreground, and Sanafir, in the background, sit at the the Strait of Tiran between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia Egyptian media have played taped conversations between the Egyptian foreign minister with an Israeli envoy, apparently confirming the close coordination with between Cairo and Jerusalem ahead of the controversial Egyptian transfer of the Red Sea islands of Sanafir and Tiran to Saudi Arabia. Israel has previously said that it gave written approval for the move because the two Red Sea islands figure prominently in the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement signed in 1979.
