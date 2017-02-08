L3 Appoints Retired Rear Admiral Gary W. Rosholt as Vice President of Middle East Operations
L3 Technologies announced today that it has appointed Rear Admiral Gary W. Rosholt as Vice President of Middle East Operations. Mr. Rosholt will lead the company's corporate offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, where he will be responsible for managing L3's operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East region, while assisting L3's business development teams in identifying new business prospects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC