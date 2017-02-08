L3 Appoints Retired Rear Admiral Gary...

L3 Appoints Retired Rear Admiral Gary W. Rosholt as Vice President of Middle East Operations

L3 Technologies announced today that it has appointed Rear Admiral Gary W. Rosholt as Vice President of Middle East Operations. Mr. Rosholt will lead the company's corporate offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, where he will be responsible for managing L3's operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East region, while assisting L3's business development teams in identifying new business prospects.

Chicago, IL

