KL, Riyadh, Need To Respond To Challenges Facing Muslims Together

14 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 -- Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, as active members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, have been urged to jointly seek ways to address a host of challenges blighting the Muslim world. The call was made by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V in his address at the state banquet in honour of the visiting King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia here, Sunday night.

