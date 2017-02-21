King Salman Arrives In Malaysia For S...

King Salman Arrives In Malaysia For State Visit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia as he arrived here today for a four-day state visit to the country. On hand to receive him at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport were Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who is also Minister-in-attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC