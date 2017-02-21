King Salman Arrives In Malaysia For State Visit
Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia as he arrived here today for a four-day state visit to the country. On hand to receive him at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport were Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who is also Minister-in-attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC