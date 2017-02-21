King Salman Arrives In Malaysia For State Visit

Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia as he arrived here today for a four-day state visit to the country. On hand to receive him at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport were Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who is also Minister-in-attendance.

