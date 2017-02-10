'Islamophobia' fuelling terrorism: UN...

'Islamophobia' fuelling terrorism: UN chief

21 hrs ago

"Islamophobia" in parts of the world is fuelling terrorism, the head of the United Nations said on a visit to Saudi Arabia Sunday, as anti-immigrant sentiment rises in some countries. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks alongside Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, during a joint press conference held with in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Chicago, IL

