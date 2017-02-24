Is a Nato-Like Alliance The Answer To Security Challenges In The Middle East?
The Trump White House is in negotiations with Israel and at least four Arab nations, The Wall Street Journal reports , to create a new Mideast alliance to shift the regional power balance away from an already outmatched Iran. Though the United States and Israel would not join the military pact as currently conceived, Washington would provide "military and intelligence support" while Jerusalem would participate in an intelligence-sharing program with the alliance nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC