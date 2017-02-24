Is a Nato-Like Alliance The Answer To...

Is a Nato-Like Alliance The Answer To Security Challenges In The Middle East?

The Trump White House is in negotiations with Israel and at least four Arab nations, The Wall Street Journal reports , to create a new Mideast alliance to shift the regional power balance away from an already outmatched Iran. Though the United States and Israel would not join the military pact as currently conceived, Washington would provide "military and intelligence support" while Jerusalem would participate in an intelligence-sharing program with the alliance nations.

Chicago, IL

