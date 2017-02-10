Iran's parliament set to review Riyadh ties
Iran's parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has announced that it will review Tehran's politics toward Saudi Arabia on Sunday. "The session will look into our strategies toward Saudi Arabia as well as Saudi Arabia's stance on these strategies," Hossein Naqavi, the committee spokesman, was quoted saying on Saturday.
