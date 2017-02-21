Iran sends delegation to Saudi for talks on rejoining haj
Iran has sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks on Iranians attending haj, state television reported on Wednesday, after Tehran boycotted the Muslim pilgrimage last year. An aerial view of the Grand Mosque is seen on the second day of Eid al-Adha, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 25, 2015.
