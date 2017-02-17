Iran, Oman, Kuwait determined to expand strategic ties'
"Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said and Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have always sought to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and also form a collective mechanism with participation of Iran and regional countries for security and stability of the region," he told IRNA on Thursday. He said President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Oman and Kuwait and the warm welcomes that he received by the two countries' rulers indicate that "provocative policies" of the extra-regional powers are fruitless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC