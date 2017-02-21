Investigators clear Saudi-led forces ...

Investigators clear Saudi-led forces of 2015 attacks, blames technical fault for seven deaths

A body set up by the Saudi-led coalition to investigate civilian casualties in Yemen said on Thursday a technical fault was responsible for the death of seven people in a 2015 air strike but cleared the alliance of other attacks. Saudi Arabia and its allies in a mostly Gulf Arab military coalition have been bombing the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since they seized much of northern Yemen in 2015.



