Illustration on the limitations of Saudi Arabian society by Alexander Hunter/The Washington Times
Intellectuals of the left and those influenced by them judge the United States and certain European nations as uniquely guilty of imperialism, colonialism, racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, Islamophobia - the list goes on. But is the West really different from the rest when it comes to the modern sins? Anyone who has traveled in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Africa should know that's not so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|21 hr
|muzzRscum
|1
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC