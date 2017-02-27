Illustration on the limitations of Saudi Arabian society by Alexander Hunter/The Washington Times

Intellectuals of the left and those influenced by them judge the United States and certain European nations as uniquely guilty of imperialism, colonialism, racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, Islamophobia - the list goes on. But is the West really different from the rest when it comes to the modern sins? Anyone who has traveled in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Africa should know that's not so.

