IIUM Honour For King Salman

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 -- King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was tonight conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science and Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions to the wellbeing of Muslims around the world. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was bestowed the award by the International Islamic University Malaysia at a special convocation at the IIUM Cultural Centre near here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.