Houthi rebel missile strikes Riyadh military base: Reports

London [UK]/Abu Dhabi [UAE], Feb. 6 : Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly fired a surface to surface missile that hit a Saudi military camp 40 kilometer west of Riyadh on Sunday night. According to some media reports, the Saudi Ministry of Defence has not commented on the incident, but a number of local citizens reported on Twitter that the missile hit a military camp located to the west of al-Mazahimiyah, a town near Riyadh.

