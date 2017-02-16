Houthi rebel missile strikes Riyadh m...

Houthi rebel missile strikes Riyadh military base: Reports

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

London [UK]/Abu Dhabi [UAE], Feb. 6 : Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly fired a surface to surface missile that hit a Saudi military camp 40 kilometer west of Riyadh on Sunday night. According to some media reports, the Saudi Ministry of Defence has not commented on the incident, but a number of local citizens reported on Twitter that the missile hit a military camp located to the west of al-Mazahimiyah, a town near Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC