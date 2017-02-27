Hong Kong bourse working "very hard" to win potential Aramco listing-CEO
Feb 27 The Hong Kong stock exchange has had discussions with Saudi Arabia's giant state oil company Aramco and is working "very hard" to win a potential $100 billion listing, the bourse's CEO Charles Li said on Monday. Speaking during Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's annual earnings briefing, Li said the Asian time zone and access to Chinese capital are key advantages for a potential Aramco listing in the city.
