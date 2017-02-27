His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condo...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condolences to Saudi Arabia, receives thanks from Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of Princess Al-Bandari bint Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant her family patience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... 10 hr muzzRscum 1
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC