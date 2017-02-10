Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense I...

Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - New Report Available

The Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2021, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news. Key Findings * Saudi Arabia is one of the largest defense spenders in the world, behind the US, China, and Russia, with a military budget valued at US$54.9 billion in 2016.

Chicago, IL

