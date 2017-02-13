Exercising outside in these cities could do you more harm than good
In at least 15 cities, air pollution has now become so bad that the danger to health of just 30 minutes of cycling each way outweighs the benefits of exercise altogether. Cycling to work in certain highly polluted cities could be more dangerous to your health than not doing it at all, according to researchers.
