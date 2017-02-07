EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Cash Is Sending Vete...

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Cash Is Sending Veterans On LUXURY Trips To Washington To Oppose 9/11 Law

13 hrs ago

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is paying at least one large public relations firm in Washington, D.C. to recruit American military veterans who will agree to visit Capitol Hill to tell members of Congress - in person - that they oppose a new federal law allowing civil lawsuits against state sponsors of terrorism. Saudi Arabia's government also appears to be funding luxurious, all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C. for the veterans which include stays at the $500-per-night Trump International Hotel.

Chicago, IL

