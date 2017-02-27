Exclusive: Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise to around US$60 in 2017 - sources

Saudi Arabia wants crude oil prices to rise to around US$60 a barrel this year, five sources from OPEC countries and the oil industry said. Fuel price and last sale of fuel is seen on a fuel pump during early hours in desert near the village of Sila, UAE-Saudi border, south of Eastern province of Khobar, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.