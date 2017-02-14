Erdogan thanks Saudi king's hospitality during visit
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the people of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening following his brief visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anadolu reported. In a message posted on the president's official Arabic Twitter account, Erdogan said: "I want to give my special thanks to the Saudi king and to the brotherly Saudi people for their kind reception and great hospitality during my visit to Riyadh."
