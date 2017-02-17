Erdogan sets sights on Manjib following liberation of al-Bab, Syria

Turkey's target after liberating Al-Bab , Syria, from Daesh is the town of Manbij, and clearing the PKK's Syrian offshoot, PYD, from the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday. Erdogan's remarks came in an interview with the satellite channel al-Arabiya that aired during his visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of a Gulf tour that also took the Turkish leader to Bahrain and Qatar.

