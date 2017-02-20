Elections in France: It's all about s...

Elections in France: It's all about security

According to latest opinion polls, security issues remain the primary concern of French voters for May's presidential elections. Security stands ahead of social issues, including unemployment which is cruising at an average 10 percent, and the future of the social security system that is threatened by the need for further cuts in public finances.

