Egyptian real estate developer firms suspend Saudi project amid tensions
Three Egyptian real estate executives said yesterday that their companies have suspended housing deals with the Saudi Arabian government amid political tensions between the two countries. Four Egyptian real estate companies had signed memorandums of understanding with the Saudi Housing Ministry during King Salman's April visit to Cairo last year.
