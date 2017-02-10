Consortium to invest $1.3B in 100 int...

Consortium to invest $1.3B in 100 international schools in Saudi Arabia

Al Bawaba

The project is expected to cost SAR2bn, with investors receiving a profit of 15 per cent of the capital annually or SAR350m through 20-year rental leases. A group of education, real estate and finance firms are planning to invest SAR5bn to establish 100 international schools in Saudi Arabia over the next five years, according to reports.

Chicago, IL

