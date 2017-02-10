Consortium to invest $1.3B in 100 international schools in Saudi Arabia
The project is expected to cost SAR2bn, with investors receiving a profit of 15 per cent of the capital annually or SAR350m through 20-year rental leases. A group of education, real estate and finance firms are planning to invest SAR5bn to establish 100 international schools in Saudi Arabia over the next five years, according to reports.
