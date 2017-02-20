Comic-Con arrives in conservative Sau...

Comic-Con arrives in conservative Saudi Arabia

Nobody gave Ahmed al-Dainiy a second glance Thursday as he walked among the youthful crowd on the opening day of Saudi Arabia's first Comic-Con event, wearing a horse head mask. Dainiy, 18, was among thousands of people who filled a recreation centre in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for the international pop culture event which is helping to break stereotypes about the Islamic kingdom.

