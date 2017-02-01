COLUMN-Saudi Arabia cannot escape des...

COLUMN-Saudi Arabia cannot escape destiny as swing producer: Kemp

Saudi Arabia has been forced to return to the role of swing producer in the oil market, despite the country's insistence for three decades it would never play the role again. Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council account for the majority of production cuts made so far under the OPEC and non-OPEC accords reached in November and December.

Chicago, IL

