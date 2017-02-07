Campaign to stop arms sales to Saudi ...

Campaign to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia moves to High Court

The Campaign Against Arms Trade says UK fighter jets and bombs sent to the Gulf state have been used in the conflict in Yemen in which thousands have died. The group is attacking the Government's refusal to suspend existing sales licences for weapons or military equipment and to halt the granting of new licences.

