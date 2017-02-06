Burgan Bank introduces new Visa Debit Cards to its Private and Premier
Burgan Bank, the second largest bank in Kuwait recently announced further expansion of its debit cards portfolio with the launch of two lifestyle products, Visa Infinite and Visa Signature, to cater to the discerning needs of its premium clients. Burgan Bank is the only bank in the region to offer these prime variants of debit cards to its account holders.
