Burgan Bank introduces new Visa Debit...

Burgan Bank introduces new Visa Debit Cards to its Private and Premier

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Burgan Bank, the second largest bank in Kuwait recently announced further expansion of its debit cards portfolio with the launch of two lifestyle products, Visa Infinite and Visa Signature, to cater to the discerning needs of its premium clients. Burgan Bank is the only bank in the region to offer these prime variants of debit cards to its account holders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC