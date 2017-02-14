Brexit has the power to hurt Saudi Ar...

Brexit has the power to hurt Saudi Arabia's oil production

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The pound tumbling to record lows since Britain voted for a Brexit in June last year is starting to hurt British exporters servicing Saudi Arabia's oil industry. The boss of United Corporation, a UK supplier of high-tech equipment to massive Middle Eastern oil and petrochemical companies, told the Financial Times that he is concerned about the cost of restocking his supply of materials with a weak pound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,897,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC