Brexit has the power to hurt Saudi Arabia's oil production
The pound tumbling to record lows since Britain voted for a Brexit in June last year is starting to hurt British exporters servicing Saudi Arabia's oil industry. The boss of United Corporation, a UK supplier of high-tech equipment to massive Middle Eastern oil and petrochemical companies, told the Financial Times that he is concerned about the cost of restocking his supply of materials with a weak pound.
