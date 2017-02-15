Bechtel wins contract to run Saudi project management office

Feb 21 Saudi Arabia has appointed U.S.-based Bechtel Corp, one of the world's largest industrial contractors, to run a new oversight office tasked with reducing inefficiencies and trimming costs on state infrastructure projects. Bechtel will help the Saudi government set up and run its new National Project Management Organization , known in Arabic as Mashroat, it said in a press release without elaborating on the size of the contract.

