Barkindo: More bullish sentiment observed in oil market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.15 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The concerted efforts by both OPEC and non-OPEC producers to support the oil prices are already having a positive impact on the market, said OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo. He made the remarks Feb.15 at the 7th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said the message on the cartel's website.

Chicago, IL

