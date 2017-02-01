Azerbaijan`s top official meets President of Saudi Press Agency
Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has met President of Saudi Press Agency Abdullah bin Fahd Al Hussein at the agency's headquarters. During the meeting Ali Hasanov spoke of the relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various areas, Azertac reported.
