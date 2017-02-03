Ashgabat, Riyadh mull co-op prospects

Ashgabat, Riyadh mull co-op prospects

Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Feb. 3. The discussions were held during the meeting of Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov with Saudi Ambassador Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli. During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2016.

