As Saudis prepare to sell shares in oil giant, some have misgivings

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Feb 24 Jamil Farsi, a prominent Saudi Arabian jewellery tycoon, made an impassioned plea to the investment minister at a meeting of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce this month. "I don't know anything about economics but I beg you, and I beg the officials in the country, not to sell Aramco - not 5 percent, not 1 percent," he said.

