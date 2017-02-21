An Indian farmer was freed from Saudi...

An Indian farmer was freed from Saudi prison after ten years on death row.

Al Bawaba

"Indeed Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom of Humanity ; we have practically experienced the kindness and benefaction of Saudis, which has resulted in a new lease life for my husband, who was saved by a Saudi philanthropist from death row. My entire family is indebted to him," said Indian housewife Chepuri Laxmi.

Chicago, IL

