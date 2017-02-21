a O Uoeo O U U O O3 Uoeo OaU U O U...O Uso O1O O O3U Uso Oa O1U U
Passengers at the event took part in folk dances, and received free travel vouchers, distributed amongst passengers' bags, who were pleasantly surprised upon finding them. The celebrations took place on the evening of Thursday 16th February with the slogan "Nas is Ten", at terminal 5 for domestic flights at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, where a large number of citizens and residents travelling on domestic flights participated in the celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC