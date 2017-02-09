3 banks get nod to open branches in S...

3 banks get nod to open branches in Saudi Arabia

20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The central bank has given permissions to three commercial banks to operate in Saudi Arabia, the biggest destination of Bangladeshi migrants, to help workers send their money home easily through the banking channel. The Saudi government recently agreed to allow Bangladeshi banks to open branches there, in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's request during her visit to the gulf country in June last year, said GM Abul Kalam Azad, general manager of communications and publications at the central bank.

Chicago, IL

