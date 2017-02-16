160 'illegal' Pakistani residents dep...

160 'illegal' Pakistani residents deported from Saudi Arabia

Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 5 : The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported 160 Pakistanis who were living illegally in the country. As per details, these people have been sent to Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto International Airport on a special plane- SV-3724, reports Dunya News.

Chicago, IL

