Yemen: UN envoy condemns attack on building used to monitor cessation of hostilities

New York, Jan 31 : The United Nations envoy for Yemen strongly condemned on Monday the attack on the De-escalation and Coordination Committee building, which regularly houses UN Staff, in Dhahran Al-Janoub, which is in Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border. It is especially tragic that this attack took place at a point in time where we are calling for a restoration of the cessation of hostilities, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said.

