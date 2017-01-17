Yemen: Ongoing humanitarian crisis adding to migrants woes, says UN migration agency

A group of internally displaced women stand in the Tharawan IDP camp on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. Photo: UNICEF/Moohialdin Fuad 18 January 2017 – Highlighting the plight of migrants from the Horn of Africa arriving in Yemen – which itself has seen more than 2.1 million people internally displaced due to ongoing conflict and resulting humanitarian crisis – the United Nations migration agency has called for additional support for the vulnerable.

