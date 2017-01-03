Wood Group secures multi-million dollar Saudi Aramco contract
Wood Group has secured a five-year multi-million dollar framework agreement with Saudi Aramco to continue providing engineering and project management services to its onshore capital programmes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The contract, which is effective immediately, also includes three one-year extension options and will be delivered locally in Saudi Arabia.
