US to transfer 4 detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Saudi Arabia

The United States will transfer four detainees to Saudi Arabia from the Guantanamo Bay military prison in the next 24 hours, US officials say. It will be the first in Mr Obama's final flurry of transfers aimed at sending as many as 19 prisoners to at least four countries, including Italy, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, before Mr Trump is sworn in on January 20. If the final transfers go according to plan, only about 40 prisoners will remain at Guantanamo, despite Mr Obama's pledge to close the controversial facility at the US naval base in Cuba.

