US designates Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden as 'global terrorist30 min ago
Washington, Jan 5: Al-Qaeda leader Hamza bin Laden, the son of the terror group's slain leader Osama bin Laden, was today designated as a "global terrorist" by the US. The US move comes nearly year and half after Hamza was officially announced by al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri as an official member of the group.
